HAYSVILLE-Sherman, James Roy 75, passed away on August 31, 2019 at DiversiCare in Haysville, Kansas. He was born on December 19, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Edward and Anna (Gahm) Sherman. Survivors include his wife, Donna Sherman; daughters, Jamie Gallager (Cliff), Jennifer Kmet (Chuck), Dawn Thumser (Bryce) and Beverly Wood; stepbrothers, Michael, James, and Eugene Hamilton; stepchildren, Sondra Mayes and Brian Mercer; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Anna Sherman Hamilton; his father; sisters, Judith Heaton and Carol Stone and his brother, Milton Sapp Jr. Funeral: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Visitation: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be given to Phoenix Hospice, Wichita, or the Haysville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019