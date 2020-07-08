James Sobba

1/1
Sobba, James 66, retired Sedgwick county equipment operator, passed away at his home in Andale, KS, July 5, 2020. James is survived by his wife of of 47 years Ruth (Stamback) Sobba, sons; Chad, Jesse (Sheena), Joseph (Tawny), Matthew (Bailee), daughter, Lisa Pugh, grandchildren; Austin, Wyatt, Avery, Emery, Blakely, Kyndall, Kinley, and Carsyn, siblings; Mike Sobba, Margaret Heston, Judy (Gerry) Cook, Mary (Thomas) Fagan Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Myrtle (Sutton) Sobba, brother, Thomas Sobba. Memorial contributions may be made to Andale Community Foundation, P.O. Box 212, Andale, KS 67001. Checks may be made payable to:AACC. Rosary service to be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. and the Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS with a burial to follow. Condolences may be left at: wulfastmortuary.com

