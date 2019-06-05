Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Stephen "Jim" Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Meyer, James "Jim" Stephen Age 72, retired machinist for FMI, passed away May 31, 2019. Jim was a hard worker and true perfectionist; from fixing things up around the house, or his passion of restoring Street Rods, he had a way of expertly completing each project. Above all else, he was a devoted and caring family man. He was ever present in their lives and worked tirelessly to meet his family's needs and the needs of others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Helen Meyer and mother, Nona (Henry) Schmitz. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Claudia (Mercer) Meyer; son, Dusty (Tara) Meyer; daughter, Nikki (Joe) Lubbers; grandchildren, Rhiley Wall, Makenna Meyer, Dashall Meyer, Colt Lubbers, Kimber Lubbers; siblings, Pat (Jerry) Newby, Dorothy (Mike) Vogeli, Tom Meyer, Don Meyer, Paul (Kaye) Meyer, Connie Bucy, Victoria Andrus, Mike (Carol) Schmitz. Jim's Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. The family requests, weather permitting, to drive your Street Rods to Jim's service in honor of his favorite pastime. Memorials can be made to The Lords Diner, 520 N. Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67214 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211.



Meyer, James "Jim" Stephen Age 72, retired machinist for FMI, passed away May 31, 2019. Jim was a hard worker and true perfectionist; from fixing things up around the house, or his passion of restoring Street Rods, he had a way of expertly completing each project. Above all else, he was a devoted and caring family man. He was ever present in their lives and worked tirelessly to meet his family's needs and the needs of others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Helen Meyer and mother, Nona (Henry) Schmitz. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Claudia (Mercer) Meyer; son, Dusty (Tara) Meyer; daughter, Nikki (Joe) Lubbers; grandchildren, Rhiley Wall, Makenna Meyer, Dashall Meyer, Colt Lubbers, Kimber Lubbers; siblings, Pat (Jerry) Newby, Dorothy (Mike) Vogeli, Tom Meyer, Don Meyer, Paul (Kaye) Meyer, Connie Bucy, Victoria Andrus, Mike (Carol) Schmitz. Jim's Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. The family requests, weather permitting, to drive your Street Rods to Jim's service in honor of his favorite pastime. Memorials can be made to The Lords Diner, 520 N. Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67214 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close