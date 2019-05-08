James T. Howard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. Howard.
Notice
Send Flowers

BENTONVILLE, AR-Howard, James T. 84, former Wichita resident, passed away March 11, 2019 in Bentonville AR surrounded by his family. Waiting in heaven are his parents, brother and one daughter. He is survived by his wife, four children and many grand and great-grandchildren. His life will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00pm at West Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita; burial at Fairview Cemetery, Cheney follows. The family asks for donations to the church in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.