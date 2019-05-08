BENTONVILLE, AR-Howard, James T. 84, former Wichita resident, passed away March 11, 2019 in Bentonville AR surrounded by his family. Waiting in heaven are his parents, brother and one daughter. He is survived by his wife, four children and many grand and great-grandchildren. His life will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00pm at West Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita; burial at Fairview Cemetery, Cheney follows. The family asks for donations to the church in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019