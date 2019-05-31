ROGERS, AR-Carlson, James V. "Jim" was born on April 29, 1931 in Winfield, Kansas, only child of Mildred (Farnsworth) and Perry Carlson. He passed away May 7, 2019, preceded in death by his wife, Louann Carlson (Lewis) on February 15, 2017. He enlisted in the Air Force, based at Norton Air Force Base, working as a Crypto Operator in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he attended Wichita State University, and became a 32 Degree Mason from the Albert Pike Masonic Lodge. Jim met and married Louann Carlson in Wichita, Kansas in 1958. They moved several times and raised a family of three. Jim and Louann retired to Rogers, Arkansas, where Jim was very involved in the Northwest Arkansas Scimitar Shrine Club. He was the Chairman of the NWA Circus and helped facilitate it for 15 years. He was ultimately awarded "NWA Circus Emeritus" and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. Jim had a great laugh and sense of humor. He knew no strangers. He was known as "The Old Partner", and had a handshake and a story for anyone nearby. Preceded in death by his wife Louann, he is survived by Jimmy Ross Carlson and his two daughters Crystal and Amy of Seattle, Washington, Claire Billingsley of Dallas, Texas, and Perry Carlson, his wife Angela, and their two children Grace and Ryan Carlson of Kansas City, Missouri. The family invites you to share a celebration of life on June 1st, 2019, at 1pm at Rollins Funeral Home 1401 W. Hudson Road Rogers, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be sent to , 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louise, MO; www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Online condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2019