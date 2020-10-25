1/1
James Veitti
1985 - 2020
James Veitti
April 8, 1985 - October 15, 2020
Washington, DC - James Basham Vietti, Assistant General Counsel, United States Department of Defense, Office of General Counsel, Washington Headquarters Services and Pentagon Force Protection Agency, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in Washington, D.C., at the age of 35. James graduated from El Dorado (Kan.) High School before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and government at Georgetown University. He then earned a Juris Doctor degree with honors from The George Washington University Law School. James was passionate about the law and was employed most recently by the Department of Defense from 2016 until his death. He cherished his immediate family in Kansas City and Tulsa as well as his extended family in Washington, D.C., and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was described by all who knew him as a gentle giant and as an avid food enthusiast as well as a history buff. Dining in Washington's up-and-coming and out-of-the way restaurants with friends was a favorite pastime. James was born in Parsons, Kan., on April 8, 1985, and also spent his childhood in Neosho, Mo., and El Dorado, Kan. James was preceded in death by his father, Raymond. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline (Jackie), of Kansas City, Mo., his sister, Dana (husband Pete), of Kansas City, Mo., his sister, Angela (husband Steve and daughter Sophie), of Shawnee, Kan., his brother, Mike (wife Emily and daughter Audrey), of Overland Park, Kan., his brother, Chris, (children Arthur, Penelope and Hugo) of Tulsa, Okla., and Uncle Tony (wife Joyce) and uncle Tom Kazmierski. A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. James's life story can be found on the following link: https://rb.gy/akgi4h
To memorialize James' life well lived the family invites contributions to the USD 490 Partners in Education Foundation James Vietti Forensics Fund, 124 West Central, El Dorado, Kan., 67042 or https://piefoundation.revtrak.net/


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
