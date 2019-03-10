James W. Autry

Autry, James W. March 13, 1928 - March 7, 2019. Deacon James Washington Autry passed March 7, 2019. He was bornMay 13, 1928 in Beggs, Oklahoma. Retired from both Cudahy and Safeway Meat Processing Plants. Deacon at St. James Missionary Baptist Church and a Original Member of the Pearly Gates Quartet Gospel Group. Survivors are: Daughters- Gerline Horton, Earline (James) Sexton and Bridget (Willie) EvansSons- James, Curtiss (Nancy), David and Julius Autry . Stepdaughters- Bonnie Patrick, Ola Mae Perez, Grace Broadnax and Willow Bell. Stepsons- Jadell, John Earl (Josephine), Delane and Lonnie Bell. A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, other family and his beloved St. James Church Family. Homegoing Service - Saturday, March 16, 2019,11:00 A.M. @ St. James Missionary Baptist Church www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
