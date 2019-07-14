Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Baker, James W. 65, died July 4, 2019. He was born July 30, 1953 in Riverdale, ND to James and Dorthea Baker. After graduating high school he started Park-Rite trash service in Wichita, KS. Later he helped manage Kansas Waste Disposal which later sold to Browning Ferris Industries where he continued his career in numerous management positions, leading up to retirement. James loved to hunt, fish, go shooting, boating, and was an avid reader. Survivors include: son, James Baker and Audra Baker of Garden Plain; daughter, Ashley Boyer and Derek Boyer of Dodge City; son, Hunter Baker and Katie Baker of Norwich; 6 grandkids with one more on the way; and sister, Kimberly Martin of Portland, OR. He will be missed by all. Per James request, a funeral service will not be held.

Baker, James W. 65, died July 4, 2019. He was born July 30, 1953 in Riverdale, ND to James and Dorthea Baker. After graduating high school he started Park-Rite trash service in Wichita, KS. Later he helped manage Kansas Waste Disposal which later sold to Browning Ferris Industries where he continued his career in numerous management positions, leading up to retirement. James loved to hunt, fish, go shooting, boating, and was an avid reader. Survivors include: son, James Baker and Audra Baker of Garden Plain; daughter, Ashley Boyer and Derek Boyer of Dodge City; son, Hunter Baker and Katie Baker of Norwich; 6 grandkids with one more on the way; and sister, Kimberly Martin of Portland, OR. He will be missed by all. Per James request, a funeral service will not be held. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close