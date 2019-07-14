Baker, James W. 65, died July 4, 2019. He was born July 30, 1953 in Riverdale, ND to James and Dorthea Baker. After graduating high school he started Park-Rite trash service in Wichita, KS. Later he helped manage Kansas Waste Disposal which later sold to Browning Ferris Industries where he continued his career in numerous management positions, leading up to retirement. James loved to hunt, fish, go shooting, boating, and was an avid reader. Survivors include: son, James Baker and Audra Baker of Garden Plain; daughter, Ashley Boyer and Derek Boyer of Dodge City; son, Hunter Baker and Katie Baker of Norwich; 6 grandkids with one more on the way; and sister, Kimberly Martin of Portland, OR. He will be missed by all. Per James request, a funeral service will not be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019