Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. "Jimmy" Vickers. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

INDIAN WELLS, CA-Vickers, James W. "Jimmy" 91, of Indian Wells, California, passed away, January 6, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. Born in Wichita, Kansas on December 10, 1928, Jimmy was the son of Jack A. and Nell Vickers and enjoyed wonderful relationships with his four brothers and three sisters. Jimmy is survived by his wife Jodee of 44 years, five children: Jimmy Jr, Debbie (Greg) Grisamore, Michael (Colleen) Vickers, Peter (Gordana) Vickers, Kenny (Becki) Vickers, and nine loving grandchildren. A special thank you and condolences to Elizabeth Dolinski and Paula Aquilera, who have been in Jimmy and Jodee's lives for over thirty- five years. Jimmy graduated from the University of Oklahoma where he won the NCAA Golf Championship in 1952. He remained passionate about golf throughout his life competing in state and national competitions. Jimmy won the Kansas Amateur, Colorado State Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Golf Tournament, US Seniors (Co-Champion), World Seniors (2 times) and played in forty-one (41) AT&T Bing Crosby Pro-Amateur's winning with Leonard Thompson in 1977. He played in the US Amateur, US Open (2 times) and The Masters. He also participated in golf internationally playing in two British Amateurs, and was on the US Senior team in the United States Senior Golf Association matches against British and Canadian teams several times. He enjoyed a wonderful reputation as a golf competitor, a great humorist and storyteller. Jimmy touched many with his wit, charm, and charisma. He strived to protect the integrity of the game, played by the rules, and instilled honesty and good will in those around him. Jimmy served on boards for the Trans-Mississippi Golf Association, Western Golf Association, and Evans Scholarship Board. He continued to be supportive of the OU Golf team through his life. Jimmy was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and true friend of Monsignor Dan Dillabough (University San Diego) and Monsignor Howard Lincoln (Sacred Heart Church) in Indian Wells, California. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Indian Wells, California on January 14, 2020 at 11AM. A celebration of his life will be held immediately thereafter at the Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, California. Burial services will be in Wichita, Kansas. The family wants to thank Todd Beach his physical therapist, Tito, Steven, Daisy, Eva, and Dennis of Reliance Hospice. Forest Lawn Mortuary-Cathedral City - http://link.ou.edu/JimmyVickers

INDIAN WELLS, CA-Vickers, James W. "Jimmy" 91, of Indian Wells, California, passed away, January 6, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. Born in Wichita, Kansas on December 10, 1928, Jimmy was the son of Jack A. and Nell Vickers and enjoyed wonderful relationships with his four brothers and three sisters. Jimmy is survived by his wife Jodee of 44 years, five children: Jimmy Jr, Debbie (Greg) Grisamore, Michael (Colleen) Vickers, Peter (Gordana) Vickers, Kenny (Becki) Vickers, and nine loving grandchildren. A special thank you and condolences to Elizabeth Dolinski and Paula Aquilera, who have been in Jimmy and Jodee's lives for over thirty- five years. Jimmy graduated from the University of Oklahoma where he won the NCAA Golf Championship in 1952. He remained passionate about golf throughout his life competing in state and national competitions. Jimmy won the Kansas Amateur, Colorado State Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Golf Tournament, US Seniors (Co-Champion), World Seniors (2 times) and played in forty-one (41) AT&T Bing Crosby Pro-Amateur's winning with Leonard Thompson in 1977. He played in the US Amateur, US Open (2 times) and The Masters. He also participated in golf internationally playing in two British Amateurs, and was on the US Senior team in the United States Senior Golf Association matches against British and Canadian teams several times. He enjoyed a wonderful reputation as a golf competitor, a great humorist and storyteller. Jimmy touched many with his wit, charm, and charisma. He strived to protect the integrity of the game, played by the rules, and instilled honesty and good will in those around him. Jimmy served on boards for the Trans-Mississippi Golf Association, Western Golf Association, and Evans Scholarship Board. He continued to be supportive of the OU Golf team through his life. Jimmy was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and true friend of Monsignor Dan Dillabough (University San Diego) and Monsignor Howard Lincoln (Sacred Heart Church) in Indian Wells, California. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Indian Wells, California on January 14, 2020 at 11AM. A celebration of his life will be held immediately thereafter at the Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, California. Burial services will be in Wichita, Kansas. The family wants to thank Todd Beach his physical therapist, Tito, Steven, Daisy, Eva, and Dennis of Reliance Hospice. Forest Lawn Mortuary-Cathedral City - https://flcoachellavalley.com . Viewing 3PM - 4PM and Rosary at 4PM-4:30PM ; January 13, 2020 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trans- Mississippi Golf Scholarship Fund and OU Golf Team - http://www.trans-miss.org/contributions.html Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close