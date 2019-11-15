James Wayne Trowbridge

Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker funeral home Wichita Chapel
Trowbridge, James Wayne 69, passed away November 11, 2019. He worked for Beechcraft for 37 years. He had many interests including trout fishing, model railroading, camping and a love for all car racing. He is preceded in death by his mother Elnora "Stamper" Trowbridge and his father James Warne Trowbridge. He is survived by his wife Jan "Knupp" Trowbridge and his daughter Emily Trowbridge. Memorial Service will be held at Baker funeral home Wichita Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Please come and celebrate his life.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019
