James William Schauner
1927 - 2020
January 21, 1927 - October 31, 2020
Waskom, Texas - James "Jim" William Schauner, WWII Veteran and retired Wichita Fire Department District Chief, passed from this world October 31, 2020 at the age of 93. Born January 21, 1927 to Francis J. and Mary (Shanley) Schauner in Wichita, Ks. He is survived by his wife Lila of the home; son Greg and wife Linda Schauner, two grandchildren: Lecia Heskett and Paul Schauner; and one great granddaughter: Athena Schauner; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
4608 Elysian Fields Rd.
Marshall, TX 75672
903-927-1700
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 3, 2020
I am so sorry for his passing. I will miss Mr. Jim's sweet smile and gentle manner. He was an awesome person that I have been blessed to have gotten to know over the years. I will miss him so much.
Marsha Patterson
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sorry to see this , hugs for my friend . Love you sweet woman ❤
Betty Melton
Friend
November 3, 2020
So sorry Lila,love and miss you sweet woman ❤
November 3, 2020
Betty Melton
Friend
