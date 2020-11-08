James William Schauner
January 21, 1927 - October 31, 2020
Waskom, Texas - James "Jim" William Schauner, WWII Veteran and retired Wichita Fire Department District Chief, passed from this world October 31, 2020 at the age of 93. Born January 21, 1927 to Francis J. and Mary (Shanley) Schauner in Wichita, Ks. He is survived by his wife Lila of the home; son Greg and wife Linda Schauner, two grandchildren: Lecia Heskett and Paul Schauner; and one great granddaughter: Athena Schauner; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com