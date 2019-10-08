James William "Jim" Wallin

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Notice
Wallin, James William "Jim" 77, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visitation will be 2-4 pm, Tuesday, October 8 and Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Wednesday, October 9, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Bentley, KS. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Emma Wallin; parents, Tem and Lea Wallin; and son, Gene Simmons. Survivors include son, George (Gwynn) Buchanan; daughters, Darla Wallin and Kimberly (James) Rozell; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019
