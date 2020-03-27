Gorges, Jamie Yvonne (Orr) 66, passed away on March 24, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on June 13, 1953 to the late James and Enda (Linda) Orr. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Gorges. She is survived by her son, Nathan and Amy Gorges; daughters, Kelly (Andrew) Bingham, Gillian Gorges, Kaitlin (Josh) Seiler; sisters, Betty and Thomas Patry and Etha Rose Nafranovich; 12 grandchildren. Full details at wulfastmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 situation currently recommended for Sedgwick County, there will be a limit of 10 people in the Chapel at a time. We ask that you be aware of the situation and consider others when spending time at the Chapel. We know you loved Jamie and want everyone to have an opportunity to see her. Thank you in advance. Wulf-Ast Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020