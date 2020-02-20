DERBY-Gile, Jan B. "J.B." age 70, former owner of Superior Auto Supply and retired Garnett Auto Supply counterman, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. A casual come and go time to share memories and tell stories will be held from 3-5 pm Saturday, February 22, in the Reception Room at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Blvd., Mulvane. Jan was preceded in death by his son, Brian and his parents, Henry and Virginia Gile. Survivors include his wife, Vicki; daughter, Julie Gile; brothers, Greg Gile (Glenice) and Evan Gile (Valerie); and his grandchildren, William, Lily and Ella. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the American Red Cross, 707 N Main St, Wichita, KS 67201. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020