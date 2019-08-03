McLuen, Jan 72, died on July 31, 2019. She is the only daughter of John T. "Jack" and Betty Reeves. She was preceded in death by her father and eldest brother, Terry. Brothers Tom and Kerry (Thu) reside in Wichita. After a 15-year courtship, she married Stan McLuen, to whom she was devoted. Upon completion of blood bank school at WSU she worked at Wesley Hospital, and later worked as a chemist for Vulcan Chemicals. She had many beloved dogs, had a wonderful laugh, enjoyed game shows, doted on her extended family, and was known for her beautiful birthday cakes. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 5th at Old Mission Mortuary & Wichita Park Cemetery, 3424 E. 21st St. N, Wichita.

