Service Information Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors 14624 North May Avenue Oklahoma City , OK 73134

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK-Laird, Jane Ann was born July 5, 1943 in Norman, Oklahoma, to Roy Franklin and Mary Jane (Richardson) Sadberry. She left this earthly life to join her heavenly father August 2, 2019. Jane Ann grew up in Noble, Oklahoma, and graduated from Noble High School in 1961. She went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from The University of Oklahoma in 1965. Jane Ann was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for women and remained an active alumnus throughout her life. After graduating from OU, Jane Ann taught English and History at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City. She later worked as a legal secretary for Arnold Fagin for several years before resuming teaching at a private Christian school, Family of Faith, in Shawnee for many years. On March 4, 1973, Jane Ann married William Walter Nashert. Following his untimely death in 1978, she married William Charles Laird, Jr., a high school sweetheart, June 21, 1979. Jane Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William Nashert, and her father, Roy. She is survived by her husband, William Laird, Jr.; her mother, Jane; two daughters, Brooke Amanda Chase and husband, Mark and Jillian Leigh Murphy and husband, Colin; her treasured grandchildren, William and Benjamin Chase, Margo Murphy and another Murphy girl on the way; two brothers, Michael Roy Sadberry and wife Pamela, and Dan Richard Sadberry and wife Anne and their children, Ryan and Lauren. Jane Ann cherished her family and will be remembered with love for her generosity; her selfless giving and actively helping and always putting others first. Whatever Jane Ann had, she would give to others. Beyond her family, Jane Ann loved the University of Oklahoma football team; she dedicated many hours to bringing fans of OU football together through an online forum that she founded and managed over the years. The family will greet friends during visitation on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Smith & Kernke North May Chapel.

