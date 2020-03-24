Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Embry Knopf. View Sign Service Information Messinger Mortuaries 7601 E. Indian School Road Scottsdale , AZ 85251 (480)-945-9521 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Messinger Mortuaries 7601 E. Indian School Road Scottsdale , AZ 85251 View Map Send Flowers Notice

SCOTTSDALE, AZ-Knopf, Jane Embry 12/21/1937-03/21/2020, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born in Kansas City, MO, she spent most of her childhood and high school years in Kansas City and Omaha, NE. Jane resided in Lawrence, KS, Wichita, KS and for the past 28 years in Scottsdale, AZ. A loving mother and homemaker, Jane was immensely proud of her family, her cherished friends and leaves behind beautiful and lasting memories. Jane was the life of the party due to her keen sense of humor. If you had the lucky spot next to her, you knew you were in for a fantastic time. Her joke was always followed by a twinkle in her eye and a mischievous smile. She was very generous in humanitarian organizations and passionate about animal welfare. Her 4-legged daughter, Lily, (a teacup poodle), was the joy of her life. Jane is survived by her sons, John E. Woodbury of Franklin, TN, and Robert T. Woodbury of Scottsdale, AZ, her brother, Robert T. Embry of Colorado Springs, CO, and niece Beja (Mark) Foky of Divide, CO, their children, Trent and Taylor Foky, cousins, Tars (Sandy) Embry of Kansas City, KS and Fred (Jill) Embry of Kansas City, KS. Jane was predeceased by her loving husband Maurice J. Knopf in 1994. Visitation will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ on Thursday, March 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A memorial service/celebration of life will be announced for a later date at Paradise Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society or the in Jane's name.

