Taylor, Jane Frances (Fulton) beloved mother, Nana, and Great-Nana, was born on September 22, 1937 in Manhattan, KS to Don Arthur Fulton and Myrna (Smith) Fulton. She died on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Kirsten, Heidi, Gretchen and Britt, in Wichita, KS. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Myrna, and her stepfather Kenneth Alonzo Messner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. View full obituary, Tribute Video, and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020