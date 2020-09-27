1/1
Jane Louise Arbour Sr.
1924 - 2020
Sr. Jane Louise Arbour
October 31, 1924 - September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sister Jane Louise Arbour, a Sister of St. Joseph for 79 years, passed away at Mount St. Mary Convent in Wichita, Kansas on September 17, 2020 at age 95. Sister Jane Louise was born in Baton Rouge, La., one of eight children of the late Sydney V. and Julia Mae Bahlinger Arbour, Sr., and was baptized Julia Mae. She is survived by 31 nieces and nephews and their children. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Gertie Lee Arbour McNeely, Katherine Arbour Hannaman, Eloise Arbour Selig, Virginia Arbour Tomeny, Sidney V. Arbour, Jr., Julius B. (J.B) Arbour, and Robert F. Arbour.
Sister Jane Louise graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge in 1941 and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans that year. She professed first vows in 1943 and perpetual vows in 1946. Sister Jane Louise earned a B.A.in Education from Loyola New Orleans in 1953, a Masters in Library Science from Louisiana State University in 1961 and a Master of Arts in Theology at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana in 1969.
Sister Jane Louise served faithfully and capably for 66 years at various levels of Catholic education at the elementary, secondary and university levels and adult education. She began as a teacher of first grade at St. Ann School in New Orleans in 1943 and continued teaching over the next 18 years at Our Lady of the Rosary in New Orleans, St. Joseph Academy in New Roads, La., St. Joseph Academy in New Orleans and St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. From 1962 to 1965 she broke new ground when invited to serve as campus minister at the L.S.U. Newman Center and librarian at St. Joseph Prep Seminary in Baton Rouge. The next six years she served as librarian at St. Joseph Junior College and provincial secretary in New Orleans. The following 38 years were spent in Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More parish serving as Co-director of Religious Education, doing adult education and serving from 1976 to 2009 as Pastoral Associate. In 2014, she moved to Marian Hall in Wichita, KS to live out the remainder of her life. Sister Jane Louise was beloved by her dear family, many former students, colleagues, parishioners and members of her congregation.
All services will be private for the Sisters only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29th, at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita with burial to follow immediately in the convent cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries or Retirement Fund of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS, 67218.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
Mt. St. Mary Convent
SEP
29
Burial
Mt. St. Mary Convent
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 25, 2020
Sr. Jane Louise was my English teacher at St. Joseph’s Academy from ‘56-‘60. She was tireless in her efforts to teach us to write correctly and creatively. She set a high bar in her classes and motivated us all.
Because of her, writing my dissertation was a snap.
Thank you, Sr. Jane Louise, for your devotion to all of your students. Enjoy your heavenly rest.
Foy Matthews Crary, PhD
Student
September 22, 2020
Oh, my, how we loved Sr. Jane Louise - an angel sent by God as an example of how we should all live. Her love of God and her fellow humans was boundless. She was a powerhouse of energy and generosity, working tirelessly to follow in Jesus' footsteps and spread His teachings and perfect love. Sr. Jane probably never even realized that her presence alone left so much joy, peace, and contentment among us. It's easy to picture her rejoicing in God's glorious presence! Thanks, Sr. Jane, for sharing your life with us. We were blessed.
Frankie S.
Friend
September 20, 2020
Sister Jane Louise taught me to love English literature, in particular, the Romantic poets. She was kind, soft spoken and always fair.
Merrill Broussard Domas
Student
September 20, 2020
Sister Jane Louise was a mentor to me in my initiation to the Catholic faith through RICA at St. Thomas More in Baton Rouge. She will always hold a very special place in my heart. I know that you are now in the loving arms of our Savior.
Ethel Haik
September 20, 2020
So very sorry. My grandmother, Elizabeth Droz, was from Baton Rouge and she attended school and was friends with many of Sister's siblings and as I was growing up, she spoke of the Arbour family with much love. My heart goes out to her family and her CSJ sisters. Please know you are all in my prayers.
Elizabeth Langlois
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
I went through the RCIA program at St. Thomas More and she was such a big part of the process and so loved, not only by me, but so many others in the program.
Nita Gremillion
Student
September 20, 2020
Sister Jane is a very special person for me since she led me through RCIA at St. Thomas More. I will always hold her close to my heart. I appreciate the life-long sacrifice Sister Jane made for all of us. Well done.
Mike Buchart
Friend
September 20, 2020
Sr. Jane Louis was one of my teachers at SJA Baton Rouge. Many years after my school days had past I started visiting her at the residence. When my daughter started attending SJA we shared some of her school activities. I missed seeing Sister when she moved. RIP Sister Jane Louise.
Nina Carazo Snapp
Student
September 19, 2020
Surely Jane will be missed by family and friends, but after awhile there will only be fond memories.
Elaine White
September 19, 2020
"Well Done" Good sister.
Harry
