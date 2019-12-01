Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Mary Fair. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Fair, Jane Mary 88, passed peacefully at her home in Wichita, KS on November 17, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1931, the only child of Melvin and Pauline Heine, in Bartlesville, OK. Mary Jane attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, TN, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1953, with a degree in elementary education. At OU, she joined the Phi Beta Pi sorority. Mary Jane was married to the love of her life, F. Doyle Fair, for 66 years. The last 63 years they have spent in Wichita, KS where together they raised their daughters, Cindy and Susan. She and Doyle were true partners. They encouraged and supported each other, having lots of fun along the way. Mary Jane was a community volunteer. She was a member of the Junior League of Wichita. An avid, and knowledgeable collector of antiques, made her a valuable member of the Board of the Wichita/Sedgwick County Historical Museum in the 1970s. In her youth, she enjoyed ballet, piano, horseback riding, and hunting and fishing with her father. She and Doyle were excellent partners on the dance floor. Although they did travel abroad, the trips she enjoyed the most were their road trips across the U.S., and up to Alaska. Her beautiful crewel work adorns her home, and the homes and lives of many of her friends. Her wonderful sense of humor will be missed. Mary Jane never baked a pie. Mary Jane is survived by her husband, F. Doyle Fair; daughters, Cindy Crandell, of Denver, CO, and Susan Fair (Jeff) Potelle, of Harper, KS; grandchildren, Kelly Crandell (Eric) Austin, and Ben Crandall; and great granddaughter, Zoe Austin. Per Mary Jane's request, she will be cremated, and no services to follow.

