Janet Campbell

May 4, 1927 - October 11, 2020

Carthage, Missouri - Janet Cecelia Campbell, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Nursing Center in Carthage, Missouri.

Janet was born on May 4, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Milton and Signe James. As a young child, Janet and her family moved to McPherson, Kansas, to be closer to Signe's parents and family, who had moved to the McPherson area from Sweden in the 1880s.

Janet and her younger sister Marie spent their childhood surrounded by their extended family, playing, eating, and celebrating together. These experiences helped foster a love of family and family gatherings that Janet cherished throughout her life.

When Janet was in high school, her family moved to Mulvane, Kansas, and opened a furniture store on Main Street. Janet's family lived in an apartment above the store, where they had a view of downtown from their front windows. Janet had no intention of staying in Mulvane and stated her desire to return to McPherson. Her mother convinced Janet to stay for a couple of months to see if she could get used to her new surroundings. As Janet liked to say, she soon discovered that Mulvane had some nice boys, so she decided to stay.

After graduating from Mulvane High School, Janet attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri where she graduated with a degree in fashion merchandising.

She returned to Mulvane, where she met and married Robert Campbell in 1948. Bob (Bobby, as she always referred to him) built a house for them at 515 Emery Street, one block east of his childhood home. Robert's father Sam was born and raised on the same street.

The Campbells lived at 515 Emery for the next 40 years. They raised three children there: Jill, Mike, and Jim. Bob owned an insurance and real estate business in Mulvane with an office on Main Street just a few doors down from the store and apartment where Janet had lived when she first moved to Mulvane.

In addition to keeping up with three active kids, Janet found time to help both Bob's and her own parents, led the Mulvane Women's Club, served for many years as an Election Judge during Mulvane's elections, chaired the Mulvane Library Board, and was a leader and Board Member of the 2nd Church of Christ Scientist in Wichita.

Family times at holidays were always Janet's favorite times, from 4th of July picnics with fireworks and homemade ice cream in the backyard to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

When Bob unexpectedly passed away in 1983, Janet moved into an apartment that her son Mike and wife Marsha built adjacent to their home in rural Mulvane. Janet lived there for 29 years, enjoying time with Mike, Marsha, and their two sons Andy and Jason, the quiet countryside, long walks on the country roads, and the endless variety of beautiful sunsets. Janet sometimes heard a rumor that the sunrises were also beautiful, but those remained a legend for her.

Janet also found joy during this stage of her life with dear friend and frequent companion Dr. Dale Carr. Janet and Dale spent many evenings dancing at the Wichita Senior Center, eating ice cream whenever possible, and traveling. They spent time together in south Texas and even completed a grand tour of western Europe, which had long been one of Janet's dreams.

Janet also frequently made the drive from Mulvane to Dallas to visit with her son Jim's family, where she enjoyed reading with her granddaughters, Emily and Julie, visiting with Jim and his wife Wendy, and visiting museums in the big city.

In 2012, Janet decided to move to Carthage, Missouri, to be closer to her daughter Jill, Jill's husband J.D., and Jill's two daughters Alicia and Andrea. Janet moved into an independent living apartment at St. Luke's Nursing Center in Carthage. Janet was known and loved by the St. Luke's staff for her positive attitude, her frequent walks through the halls, and the plethora of art adorning the walls of her apartment.

Jill was mom's guardian angel, friend, and advocate during her time at St. Luke's. Jill's almost daily visits were highlights of mom's days. Jill also made sure mom's freezer was always stocked with plenty of Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream.

We are thankful for the friendly care of Mom by the St. Luke's staff and for the compassion shown by the hospice nurses during Mom's last months there.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Signe James, her husband Robert Campbell, her sister Marie Nyman, and her grandson Jason Campbell. She is survived by her children Jill Hill of Carthage, MO, Jill's husband J.D., and daughters Alicia and Andrea, as well as Andrea's son Charlie; son Mike Campbell of Mulvane, KS, Mike's wife Marsha, son Andy, and Andy's husband Ronnie Felder; son Jim Campbell of Dallas, TX, Jim's wife Wendy, daughters Emily and Julie, and Julie's husband Nick Brice.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Janet, please donate to the Mulvane Public Library and be sure to vote in the November election.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store