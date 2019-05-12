Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Carter Schwarz. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Schwarz, Janet Carter 54, of Wichita, KS entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 6 following a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born August 18, 1964 to the late Betty Jean (Crouch) and Billy Roy Carter of Dallas, TX. Beloved wife of Frederick Kipp Schwarz, Jr. for 31 years, loving mother of Frederick Kipp "Trey" Schwarz III (Oklahoma City) and Benjamin James Schwarz (Seattle). Beloved sister of Carey (Donna) Carter of Dallas and Barbara Ratcliff (Terry) of Los Angeles. Beloved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, co-worker, and friend. Born in Dallas, Texas, Janet graduated from Appalachian State University in 1986. Her life centered around her faith in God, her devotion to her family and friends, and service to her church and community. She was involved in Bible Study Fellowship for eight years where she was a substitute teaching leader. She also served in Boy Scouts and the PTA at Central Christian Academy. When confronted with her cancer diagnosis last year, she affirmed that God had equipped her for this difficult journey as she had followed Him all of her life. She is survived by a dedicated and loving community of friends who surrounded and supported her and Kipp during this difficult fight. She will be remembered as the "light" of Kipp's life, as Trey and Ben's wonderful mother, and as a brave woman who in the face of a grim diagnosis, faced it with Kipp and her faith in Jesus Christ, one day at a time. Memorials may be made to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258. The family would like to thank all the devoted family, friends, and medical staff who made this journey for Janet as bearable and comfortable as possible. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 East Central, Wichita, KS. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 17 at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS. with burial immediately following. Share tributes online at:

