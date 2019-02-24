Notice Guest Book View Sign

Knight, Janet Elaine Philips 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 20.2019 at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Janet was born on February 26, 1937 in Greenwood County, KS to Gordon and Eunice "Wilderman" Philips. While Janet was growing up her father owned the filling station in Eureka; and she was a Future Homemaker of America. She graduated from Eureka High School and worked for the Eureka Herald through high school and later when she was older. Janet met her husband, Carl Knight while dragging main street Eureka when she had a flat tire so Carl stopped her and helped her change it. She attended college in Pittsburgh and Kansas State and graduated from Friends University with a Business degree. Janet worked for Central State Bank and a few other places finally settling in at the Central Office of Andover School District where she retired in 1995. Janet married Carl on January 28, 1960 in Pittsburgh, KS. Together they enjoyed traveling all over the world; they went RVing and on cruises; spent 21 years wintering in Texas and even traveled to Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and Spain. Carl and Janet enjoyed square dancing and were part of the Wheeler Dealer Square Dance Group. Janet enjoyed quilting and was a social butterfly and fashionista who enjoyed getting dressed up. Most recently Janet and Carl were a part of the Burger Club that met at Spangles for 1/2 price burgers on Mondays. Janet was very loved and will be dearly missed; being remembered as dedicated and contrary. Janet is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Julie St. Peter (Nick); granddaughters, Bryanna Riddle, Courtney Vaden and Elizabeth Robertson (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Aiden, Hunter, Liam and Silas; loving dog, Baxter and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard; sister, Mary Ellen and loving dog, Choy. Family will gather for a Memorial Gathering from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central Ave., Andover. A remembrance gathering will be held in the Llano Grande Lake Park Resort Recreation Center, 2215 E. West Blvd., Mercedes, TX on March 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Janet's memory to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS.

502 W. Central Avenue

Andover , KS 67002

