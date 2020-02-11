Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Farha. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. James Episcopal Church 3750 E. Douglas Wichita , OK View Map Send Flowers Notice

Farha, Janet Joy 83, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was born October 27, 1936, in Wichita, KS to LaBebe and Negla Farha. Janet grew up in Wichita, and since she did not have siblings, she was extremely close to her many cousins. She had a particularly strong bond with her cousin, Norman Farha, who was like a brother to her. After graduating from North High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She then came home to Wichita State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Janet married Floyd Farha, Jr. on August 24, 1958 at St. George Orthodox Christian Church. Early in their marriage, they lived in Dayton, OH then Lawrence, KS. In 1965, Floyd and Janet moved to Bartlesville, OK where they loved and raised their four daughters. These girls were her heart and soul. Janet was very active in their lives, volunteering as home-room mom and Girl Scout leader. The family regularly attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church where Janet served in the Altar Guild. She was actively involved with the Bona Dea Club, the Childhood Development Club, and the Delta Gamma alumnae. Not until her girls were in high school did she begin accompanying Floyd on his business trips around the world. In 1986, Janet and Floyd moved to Oklahoma City and Janet became a volunteer at Mercy Hospital. Janet welcomed 12 grandchildren into the world and could be counted on to change diapers and rock fussy babies whenever the opportunity arose. Sittie's home was always filled with love, family and plenty of Lebanese food. Janet is preceded in death by Floyd, her husband of almost 60 years, and her parents. She is survived by her four daughters: Marlys (Steve) Bratton, Jennifer (Patrick) Landon, Andrea Miller, Jill (Matthew) Mountain. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Reid and Kyle Bratton; Melanie (Nathan) Casteel, Elizabeth (Ryan) Decker, David, Rachel, and Nicholas Landon; Kelsey Miller; and Ashley, Drew, Nate, and Josh Mountain. The family would like to give special thanks to the many home care aides who helped care for Janet in both OKC and Lee's Summit, MO. Donations can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 127 NW 7th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73102 or Mercy Hospital, Volunteer Services, 4300 W. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, 74120. The family will be present at a visitation from 5 pm-7 pm on Wednesday, February 12 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Funeral services held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 13 at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS. Interment to follow at Old Mission Cemetery, 3424 E. 21st, Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at:

Farha, Janet Joy 83, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was born October 27, 1936, in Wichita, KS to LaBebe and Negla Farha. Janet grew up in Wichita, and since she did not have siblings, she was extremely close to her many cousins. She had a particularly strong bond with her cousin, Norman Farha, who was like a brother to her. After graduating from North High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She then came home to Wichita State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Janet married Floyd Farha, Jr. on August 24, 1958 at St. George Orthodox Christian Church. Early in their marriage, they lived in Dayton, OH then Lawrence, KS. In 1965, Floyd and Janet moved to Bartlesville, OK where they loved and raised their four daughters. These girls were her heart and soul. Janet was very active in their lives, volunteering as home-room mom and Girl Scout leader. The family regularly attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church where Janet served in the Altar Guild. She was actively involved with the Bona Dea Club, the Childhood Development Club, and the Delta Gamma alumnae. Not until her girls were in high school did she begin accompanying Floyd on his business trips around the world. In 1986, Janet and Floyd moved to Oklahoma City and Janet became a volunteer at Mercy Hospital. Janet welcomed 12 grandchildren into the world and could be counted on to change diapers and rock fussy babies whenever the opportunity arose. Sittie's home was always filled with love, family and plenty of Lebanese food. Janet is preceded in death by Floyd, her husband of almost 60 years, and her parents. She is survived by her four daughters: Marlys (Steve) Bratton, Jennifer (Patrick) Landon, Andrea Miller, Jill (Matthew) Mountain. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Reid and Kyle Bratton; Melanie (Nathan) Casteel, Elizabeth (Ryan) Decker, David, Rachel, and Nicholas Landon; Kelsey Miller; and Ashley, Drew, Nate, and Josh Mountain. The family would like to give special thanks to the many home care aides who helped care for Janet in both OKC and Lee's Summit, MO. Donations can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 127 NW 7th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73102 or Mercy Hospital, Volunteer Services, 4300 W. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, 74120. The family will be present at a visitation from 5 pm-7 pm on Wednesday, February 12 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Funeral services held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 13 at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS. Interment to follow at Old Mission Cemetery, 3424 E. 21st, Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.