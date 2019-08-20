Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Faye (Reininga) Schaefer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Schaefer, Janet Faye (Reininga) Our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, and whole world, Janet Faye Reininga Schaefer, was suddenly set free and called home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eileen Wiseman and Lloyd Reininga. Janet is survived by her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Marlin. They were married for 57 years. During that time, she served not only her family as a devoted mother and wife, but her country, as she accepted the challenges and hardships of being an Air Force pilot's spouse with pride and courage. Janet leaves her grieving children, Stan and wife Suzanne, Lisa and husband Steve, and Ryan and wife Kate. Her nine grandchildren, Karl, Madeline, Natalie, Emily, Grant, Scott, Ella, Owen, and Sofia will miss her terribly. Brothers Gary and Darrel Reininga mourn as well as her best friend, confidant, and aunt, Joyce Snowbarger. Her extended family of cousins and aunts and uncles are too numerous to name, but she held each one in her heart. The only thing Janet loved as much as her family were her animals. She cared for all creatures with an unmatched compassion and devotion. Janet's family would like you to know that she was loving, forgiving, generous, and thoughtful. She accepted others and was a model of God's call to walk in love and peace. If you needed her, she was there, serving and loving others until she left. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Janet's hometown of Haubstadt, IN with burial immediately following in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, August 21 at Wade Funeral Home in Haubstadt. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until Mass time Thursday, August 22 at the church. We request that you honor Janet by contributing to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made at

