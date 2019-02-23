Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Jamieson. View Sign

Jamieson, Janet passed away February 21, 2019. Janet loved spending time with and caring for her family. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, the Northwest Wichita Lions Club and past President and current Treasurer of the 20th Century Club. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry D. Jamieson; parents, Arthur and Irene; son, Bradley Allen Jamieson; and brother, Pete Gindler. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Deana) Jamieson, Timothy (Mary) Jamieson, and Kevin (Michael Hough) Jamieson; daughter in law, Lori Hamilton-Jamieson; grandchildren, Tiffany Jamieson, Sarah (Jeff) Dey, Bradley Ray Jamieson, Crystal (Eddie) Carrasco, Jr. Gonzales and Anthony Gonzales; great grandchildren, Talyn, Harper, Maddox, Elisha, Jordan, Adi, Alex, Adam, Alexia, and Andrea; twin sister, Janice (Gene) Carlson; sister, Paulette (Scott) Bishop and travel buddy, Marilyn Murphy. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Resthaven. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday, February 25 at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorial donations can be made to Ascension Lutheran Church and the Lions Club.



Resthaven Mortuary

