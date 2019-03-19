Bueker, Janet K. 60, died on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Imogene Bueker, sister Carolyn Schwarz, and brother Terrence Bueker, and her beloved dog Kudos. Survivors include her nephew Dustin Parsons-Schwarz and husband Nathan of Springfield, Va, brother-in-law Kenneth Schwarz of Bel Aire, Ks and niece Marlene Plumley, of Annapolis, Md. Jan born on August 13, 1958 in Wichita, Ks. She was raised in Newton, Ks., graduating from Newton High School in 1976. She retired from the Kanas Department of Health and Environment. Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 22nd at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Memorial contributions: Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Week of Compassion.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019