Hatchett, Janet Kay Passed away February 27, 2020 at age 67 in Wichita, KS, born November 26, 1952 in San Angelo, TX to Harold and Christine Smith. Janet, her older sister Darlene, and her parents moved to Wichita when she was a child when her father Harold Smith accepted a position at Quality Chevrolet, a position that Janet herself would later take over when he retired. On October 18, 1977 Janet married Steve Hatchett. Their 40-year love story was committed to blending their respective four children into a happy, cohesive family. No one who spent time with them could ever doubt that these two had met their soulmate. Steve preceded Janet in death on October 1, 2018. Janet and Steve were the center of a large and raucous social circle. Each week the question of what everyone was doing on Saturday night would come up, and the usual answer was "Call Janet!" She was the clearinghouse for social events, and if there wasn't anything already planned Janet would organize it. Always the organizer, always the doer, and always the one you wanted to be around. Janet's smile and outgoing personality came naturally. She was kind and compassionate. People she met became friends and Janet came many close friends. This was just Janet's way: a friend was forever and her many, many friends knew they could count on her. Janet was an accomplished cook who could whip up something fabulous for 2 or 22 without effort. Her chicken-fried steak was worthy of its own Michelin star and often requested. Growing up, Janet learned the importance of a family sitting down at a table to enjoy a home-cooked meal. The tradition was passed down from her mother (also an excellent cook) and Janet wanted to pass it on to future generations. Her family gathered for weekly Sunday Night Dinners even as the kids became adults and Janet would lay on a spread. She created the Hatchett Family Cookbook: 156 pages of nearly 400 recipes all organized into an indexed 3-ring binder, complete with cooking tips and Clipart. Janet distributed her cookbook to over 100 Hatchett family members attending a reunion Janet and Steve hosted at their farm near Latham in 1998. The Cookbook continues to be passed down in the family today. Janet was multi-talented and her creative and artistic talents were well known. She could sculpt, paint, needlepoint, and had a flair for creating stunning floral arrangements that still decorate the homes of her children and friends. She was also quite the tomboy and athlete and enjoyed horseback riding, gymnastics, swimming, and shared her husband's love of golf. Janet never lost sight of her interest in helping others, particularly children. She wanted to be "hands on", to be a part of the process, and to determine what works to make a difference in people's lives. Her community efforts were widespread due to her involvement with organizations such as the Wichita Children's Home, CASA, and the Junior League of Wichita. The Children's Home was a true focus of Janet's heart and efforts. She was relentless in creating events to raise funds so 'the kids' would have a better chance in life. When the board asked her to become their full-time Director she accepted. Soon it became apparent that putting Janet behind a desk with paperwork wasn't the best for her or the kids so she left the desk behind and continued to do what she did best: raise funds and build awareness for the kids. She received the Mary Ann Ranney Heart Award in 1996 in recognition of her hard work and fundraising efforts on behalf of their capital campaign. Janet is survived by three sons and one daughter: Clint (Stephanie) Ayesh, Matthew (Ashley) Hatchett, Scott (Jenny) Hatchett, Stacey (Steve) Benjamin, and seven grandchildren: Kennedy and Peyton Ayesh, Alli (Hunter) Cusick, Sam Hatchett, and Sydney, Seth, and Shelby Benjamin. Services for Janet will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st St. N. Memorials have been established with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67226; CASA of Sedgwick County, 200 N. Broadway, Ste. 590, Wichita, KS, 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at

