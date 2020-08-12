Klag, Janet Leann 72, was called home on August 9, 2020. Janet was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her children Julie Chapa (Fernado), Michael Klag, Michelle Klag, Kristina Jackson (Michael), Katherine Camden, her sisters Elaine Risley, Kathy Vogt, Norma Mitzel (Tim), her brother Lonnie Ritchey (Carolyn), her eleven grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Lois Ritchey. Visitation: Friday with family present, 6-8 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, with services, 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Cheney Baptist Church, 1502 N. Main St., Cheney. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Independent Resource Center. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.