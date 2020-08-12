1/
Janet Leann Klag
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klag, Janet Leann 72, was called home on August 9, 2020. Janet was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her children Julie Chapa (Fernado), Michael Klag, Michelle Klag, Kristina Jackson (Michael), Katherine Camden, her sisters Elaine Risley, Kathy Vogt, Norma Mitzel (Tim), her brother Lonnie Ritchey (Carolyn), her eleven grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Lois Ritchey. Visitation: Friday with family present, 6-8 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, with services, 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Cheney Baptist Church, 1502 N. Main St., Cheney. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Independent Resource Center. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
02:00 PM
Cheney Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved