Reiss, Janet Marie (Pearson) 76, of Wichita, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020 at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born June 24, 1943 in Wichita to Alfred and Anna Marie Pearson and was a graduate of Valley Center High School. Janet was member of Central Community Church and enjoyed volunteering and participating in activities when possible. She spent several years working in the cafeteria at Friends University and at Montgomery Ward Department Store. Over the years Janet enjoyed singing in school and church choir, sewing, traveling and being with her grandchildren. Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, LeRoy A.; 2 daughters, Gina Carter (Jeff) and Tara Hinsen (Mark); 4 grandchildren, Chanel Carter, Nicole Carter-Rowe (Wyatt), Aaron Hinsen (Alicia) and Keri Hinsen; and 1 great-grandchild, Adam Baker. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020