Goebel, Janet O. 86, homemaker, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Friday, February 15; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 16, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Goebel; parents, Henry and Leona Brenner; sisters, Lucille Bauer and Carolyn Brenner. Survivors: daughters, Julia K. Turner of Colorado Springs, CO, Rebecca J. (Gene) Stuhlsatz of Wichita, Jennifer L. (Doug) Stephens of Colwich, Susan M. (Rob) Miller of Wichita and Sarah M. (Brian) McGreevy of Olathe; sons, Christopher J. (Cozy) Goebel of Wichita, Anthony J. (Wilfreda) Goebel of Colwich, W. Vincent (Diane) Goebel, Daniel M. (Ariann) Goebel all of Wichita; 37 grandchildren; 45+ great-grandchildren, a family of 116 including spouses; brother, Henry (Carol) Brenner of Andale. Memorials established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Birthline, 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary-West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019