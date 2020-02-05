Waterman, Janet Raylene Passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born to Raymond J. and Stella J. (Gann) Schoonover on November 6, 1954 in Noel, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Schoonover. Janet is survived by her husband, Marshall Waterman; children, Michelle Waterman and Holly Waterman (Christian Gomez); grandchild, Antonio Gomez; sister Nona (Shawn) Reida, all of Wichita. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th Street S, Derby, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020