1/1
Janet Werner
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Werner
May 5, 1963 - October 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Janet N. Werner 57, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to James Dean Werner & Myrna Joyce (Telford) Werner. She was a lifelong resident of Wichita where she attended Wichita schools. Janet worked for the City of Wichita as an account clerk for 14 1/2 years. She enjoyed reading books, crafting, crocheting and gardening. She is preceded in death by her mom Myrna Joyce (Telford) Werner. Janet is survived by her children Amie Jackson (Josh) and Kristin McClean (Robert); her grandchildren Austin Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Addison Roles, Kaydence Jackson, Adeline Jackson and Kora Jackson; her dad James Dean Werner; her sisters Regina Werner (Ruth) and Teresa Darbyshire (John); her brother Daniel Werner (Susan); many other family and friends. Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28 at Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita, Kansas. Flowers may be left at Bethel Life Center by 9:30 a.m. the morning of Janet's service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Bethel Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved