Janet Werner

May 5, 1963 - October 30, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Janet N. Werner 57, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to James Dean Werner & Myrna Joyce (Telford) Werner. She was a lifelong resident of Wichita where she attended Wichita schools. Janet worked for the City of Wichita as an account clerk for 14 1/2 years. She enjoyed reading books, crafting, crocheting and gardening. She is preceded in death by her mom Myrna Joyce (Telford) Werner. Janet is survived by her children Amie Jackson (Josh) and Kristin McClean (Robert); her grandchildren Austin Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Addison Roles, Kaydence Jackson, Adeline Jackson and Kora Jackson; her dad James Dean Werner; her sisters Regina Werner (Ruth) and Teresa Darbyshire (John); her brother Daniel Werner (Susan); many other family and friends. Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28 at Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita, Kansas. Flowers may be left at Bethel Life Center by 9:30 a.m. the morning of Janet's service.





