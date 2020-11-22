Janette "Jan" June (Spurlin) Parsley

March 29, 1945 - November 18, 2020

Andover, Kansas - Jan, customer service representative at Dillons Marketplace East, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2020, from cardiac arrest at the age of 75. She is survived by two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse, Richard "Dick" Parsley. Services will be Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 at The Benton Church, Benton, Kansas. Masks will be mandatory for all attendees. Carlson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





