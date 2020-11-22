1/
Janette "Jan" June (Spurlin) Parsley
March 29, 1945 - November 18, 2020
Andover, Kansas - Jan, customer service representative at Dillons Marketplace East, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2020, from cardiac arrest at the age of 75. She is survived by two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse, Richard "Dick" Parsley. Services will be Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 at The Benton Church, Benton, Kansas. Masks will be mandatory for all attendees. Carlson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
02:00 PM
The Benton Church
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

November 21, 2020
Jan was a great lady I did work for her for years! She was always talking about her nieces and nephews and at Christmas she loved setting up her Christmas town! And it was amazing! God bless her family! R.I.P. jan we will all miss you!
Roger Brown
Friend
November 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Ill never forget the special 20 years we had together. I look forward to the day of getting to see you again. I love you jan.
Keely wray
Friend
