Peck, Janette "Jann" passed away March 23, 2020 at her home in Wichita, KS. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Gerald and Charleen (Wilson) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Charleen Johnson, her husband Ralph Peck, one brother Gerald Jr., twin sister Annette and three brothers-in-law, AB Couch, Bill Hood, and Doug Thompson. Jann is survived by her two children, Randy (Sheri), and Kim; six grandchildren, Heidi (Tom), Brent, Lindsay, Tanner (Morgan), Kaytlin (Jacob), Kasey (Maddie); six great-grandchildren, Liam, Easton, Tristan, Beckett, Beau, and Olivia; two sisters, Judy and Jackie; and a host of nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives. Memorial donations in Jann's memory can be sent to cancer patients in need, Checks payable to the University of Kansas Health System with Cancer patients in need in honor of Jann Peck in the memo line. Mail to Fund Development University of Kansas Health System 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305 Westwood, KS 66205 Or donate online at https://giving.kansashealthsystem.com/tribute and designate for cancer patients in need and designate in honor of Jann Peck or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita, KS 67202. Services were held at Geary Cemetery, Wednesday, 9:00 am., March 25, 2020, Geary, OK under the direction of the Turner Funeral Home, Geary, OK with Rev. Charles King officiating condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfh.net or [email protected], or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020