LORRAINE-Perkins, Janice "Jan" Ann 63, passed away April 1, 2020. She was born February 25, 1957 in Wichita to Hillard and Ruth (Wallace) Allen. Jan was a longtime resident of Ellsworth County where she was a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, working at local hospitals and nursing homes. She married Herbert Dean Perkins on October 20, 1973 in Geneseo, KS. Jan is survived by her husband, Herb of Lorraine; daughter, Kim Travnichek (Joe) of Lorraine; son, Dustin Perkins (Elizabeth) of Lorraine; grandchildren, Wyatt, Kash, and Shylo Travnichek, Annabelle Perkins, and Cassie and Billy Duncan, and honorary children, Deb (Davis) Scheer and Allen Dale Hudson; sister, Donna Davis of Ellsworth; brother, Mike Allen (Joyce) of Tecumseh, KS; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Grant; parents, Hillard and Ruth Allen; brothers, Dean, Bud, Duane and Kenny Allen; sisters, Karen Kay (Allen) Shriner and Eloise (Allen) Oriez; and father-in-law, Charlie "Choc" Perkins. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Fri., Apr. 10, Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Attendance will be limited to less than 10 at a time. A private family graveside service will take place at Lorraine Baptist Cemetery. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center, and Ellsworth High School Booster Club, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

