Osborne, Janice Carolyn Sue 74, died Feb. 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1945, to David R. and Mamie T. (Sparks) Osborne. Survivors include children, William Smallwood, Belinda Redmer, Janice Gilbert, John VanKlei, Evelyn VanKlei; grandchildren Devin Smallwood, Alisha Baldwin, Mariah Smallwood, Brian Smallwood, Kyle Gary, Kody Smallwood, Roy Austin Osborne, Dustin Osborne, Kara Baucom, Aubrey VanKlei, Alex VanKlei, Saige Tyaler, Sadiee Harris; great grandchildren, Hunter Smallwood, Jaden Smallwood, Azonta Smallwood, Orion Osborne, Aiden Osborne. She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Smallwood and a granddaughter, Katalena Smallwood. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020