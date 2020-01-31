DERBY-Farmer, Janice 79, the heart of our family, passed away January 26, 2020. Memorial 10:00-11:00am Tuesday, February 4 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas Ave in Wichita. Gathering 3:00-4:00pm Tuesday, February 4 at VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison, KS, followed by graveside service. Jan, after a long career at St. Farm Insurance, was more recently known as the Grandma at the Round Barn Ranch in Derby. She is survived by 1 sister, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a circle of dear friends and relatives. Jan's chosen recipient for memorial gifts is Youth Horizons in Wichita, KS, (316) 262-8293.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020