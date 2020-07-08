Janice Houseman

1/1
Mulvane- Houseman, Janice 70, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born August 3, 1949 to Howard and Norma Tweed in Wichita, KS. Janice worked as a legal secretary and later retired from the Mulvane School District. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Janice enjoyed craft shows, flea markets, garage sales, and gardening. She had a kind selfless heart that knew no stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Norma Tweed. Janice is survived by her son, Scott Houseman; daughter, Ashley (Gary) Nooney; grandchildren, Avery Houseman, Parker Houseman, Jordan Nooney, Payton Nooney, Lane Nooney; and many friends. Visitation: Thursday, July 9th, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with family present from 5-7 pm, at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Wichita Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.


