Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Kay Emmart Ramsey. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Rosary 7:30 PM All Saints Catholic Church Funeral 10:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Ramsey, Janice Kay Emmart was born on April 18, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas to Floyd and Lois Emmart. She grew up in Wichita with her sister Judy and went to Christ the King grade school and then graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She married the love of her life James Ramsey and had 10 children. She spent her life raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to sew clothes for the family, crocheting afghans and attending sporting events and plays her children were in. She was an avid Chiefs fan and celebrated them winning the super bowl. She was a long time parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church, volunteering her time throughout the years in various societies and activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Judy, and her son John. She is survived by her husband, James David Ramsey, and her children: Kathleen Harpenau, Patrick Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey (Udrika), Thomas Ramsey, Dianna Mann, William Ramsey (Tonya), Jenny Logan (Jeff), Mary Hengel (Doug), Amy Arnold (Sam), 26 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Rosary at 7:30pm, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 and Funeral at 10am, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, both at All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the of Wichita and Henry Hynes Memorial Hospice.



Ramsey, Janice Kay Emmart was born on April 18, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas to Floyd and Lois Emmart. She grew up in Wichita with her sister Judy and went to Christ the King grade school and then graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She married the love of her life James Ramsey and had 10 children. She spent her life raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to sew clothes for the family, crocheting afghans and attending sporting events and plays her children were in. She was an avid Chiefs fan and celebrated them winning the super bowl. She was a long time parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church, volunteering her time throughout the years in various societies and activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Judy, and her son John. She is survived by her husband, James David Ramsey, and her children: Kathleen Harpenau, Patrick Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey (Udrika), Thomas Ramsey, Dianna Mann, William Ramsey (Tonya), Jenny Logan (Jeff), Mary Hengel (Doug), Amy Arnold (Sam), 26 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Rosary at 7:30pm, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 and Funeral at 10am, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, both at All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the of Wichita and Henry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary Wichita , KS (316) 263-0244 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.