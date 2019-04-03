Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Kay "Jan" Kinney. View Sign

HUTCHINSON-Kinney, Janice Kay "Jan" 79, died March 30, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born March 23, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Roy and Phyllis (McQuiston) Corson. Jan graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, IN, and attended Purdue University. She helped start Kappa Alpha Theta at K-State and was a lifetime member of the organization. Jan was a huge fan of KU and Purdue University, where she was a member of the Purdue Choraleers. She enjoyed golfing and was a current member of Prairie Dunes Women's Golf League. Painting was another hobby, and Jan enjoyed being active in the Hutchinson Art Center. She was also an amazing pianist (who played by ear). Jan will be fondly remembered as the white-haired lady who enjoyed driving her yellow convertible Mustang with the car top down, letting her hair flow freely in the breeze. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a member of Fellowship Group 6 and the Altar Guild. On September 16, 1965, she married George E. Kinney in Houston, TX. George and Jan met in Junction City, while George was in the service and Jan was the secretary for the Dean of Women Students at K-State. Jan is survived by: her husband of over 53 years, George of Hutchinson; sons, Gregory D. Kinney and wife Lezlee of Keller, TX, Michael P. Kinney and wife Megan of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Morgan Mijares and husband Joe of Haslet, TX, Hayley Kinney, Brett Kinney, both of Fort Worth, TX, Molly Kinney, Meredith Kinney, both of Hutchinson; and two great-grandchildren, Parker Kinney Mijares and Mila Mijares, both of Haslet, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Corson and Dick Corson. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Avenue, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Emanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall (enter through the south doors). Memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Art Center, Emanuel Lutheran Church, or Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Jan treasured her time spent with family and friends; she was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

1219 N. Main

Hutchinson , KS 67501

