Young, Janice Kay (Eastman) age 74, passed away the morning of Tuesday, April 15th at St. Joseph's hospital in Wichita. Born on October 27, 1946 she was raised in Wichita by her parents Chester and Roberta Jean (Dunlap) Eastman, and was a graduate of Wichita West High School, class of 1964. She was married to Richard Young on May 1 st , 1966 at West Side Baptist Church in Wichita. She was a lifelong administrative professional, and also attended vocational school and became a licensed nail technician certified by the Kansas Board of Cosmetology. She spent several years working as the "lunch lady" for the Rose Hill School District, and was so beloved the class of '87 wrote her a song. An avid quilter, Janice created beautiful quilts for family and friends. She loved traveling and spent many happy vacations with high school sweetheart and husband Richard in Jamaica, renewing their vows on their 25th wedding anniversary at the Sandals Royal Jamaican Resort. Succeeded by daughter Kara Stapp in 2006, Janice is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Richard in Wichita KS, son Kurt Young (Kate) in Edmonds WA, and 3 grandchildren, Emma Moore (Troy) and Max Young in Poulsbo WA, and Cade Stapp in Shawnee KS. A celebration of life will be held at later date.

