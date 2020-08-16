Bachman, Janice Lyn Lyn, 66 years young, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on July 21st, at the Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital. Lyn died peacefully, in her sleep, after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma. Lyn is predeceased by her parents Raymond E. and Margaret Bachman, her brother, Donald Ramirez, and her nephew, Scott R. Ramirez. Lyn is survived by her niece, Amber (Micah) Girelli, her nephew, Jeff A. (Brenda) and daughter Madelin Ramirez, her sister-in-Law, Barbara J. Ramirez and Scott's daughter Marissa Ramirez. Lyn was the epitome of a self made woman. She was born in Bakersfield, California and moved to Wichita, Kansas at the young age of 17. She established a life for herself, built on a foundation of dedication and hard work, in the active participation for the betterment of those in need in the community. Lyn put herself through college attending Friends University. She was always proud of the fact that she was in the university's very first graduating class (1988) of the MFT program. She continued on to become a Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist. Her work was her life. She absolutely loved helping others on their journeys and was adored by her clients. She had a way of explaining both sides of a relationship so that couples could understand each other. She took pride in her work, but knew she was only there as a guide; her clients did their own work and she respected them for that. For all that she gave of herself, she made sure to take time for her own self-care and the things she loved in life. She was an avid Yogi, loved the outdoors, and went great lengths to live a healthy and active lifestyle. While she was a staunch vegetarian and ate mainly organic foods, Lyn had one serious, unapologetic weakness; love of chocolate! If it was anywhere in the vicinity, you could count on her finding it! She was an animal lover and was a consistent donor to the koala's of Wildlife Victoria in Australia. However, no other animal had claim to her heart more than her beloved cats. Lyn's love of helping others carried over into her personal relationships. She was such a wonderful friend and amazing aunt. She was kind, caring, giving, dedicated, and honest. Lyn was a loyal guide for each us trying to navigate life. Now, left with only her memory, we each hold close her wise counsel and loving support. We keep moving forward, working to become our best selves; the person Lyn saw in us all along. Lyn, You are greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lyn's name to www.wildlifevictoria.org.au
