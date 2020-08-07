CHENEY-Brown, Janice Marcelle Smith was born on June 3, 1937 to Elmo and Phoebe (Pritner) Smith. She died peacefully on August 5, 2020. She wass preceded in death by her parents and twin children, Kristina Lynn and Alan Earl Geddes. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Brown of Cheney, KS; sister Cheryl (Bob) Williams, children Steve (Sandy) Geddes, Laurie Kirkpatrick, Philip (Zina) Brown, Charlyn Brown, Carolyn (Michael) Moore, Sharon (Coy) Tuck. 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She independently and lovingly raised her children, Steve and Laurie, while she worked at a drug store in Kingman, KS. On May 30, 1970 she married Bill who had 4 children of his own. For over 50 years, she was a loving wife who provided many a harvest meal and helped run the farm by doing everything from bookkeeping to working in the field during harvest. Janice lovingly helped raise Bill's children. Her grandchildren were the love and pride of her life. Celebrating their birthdays by making their favorite foods/desserts was of great importance to her. Janice worked at CoMark in Cheney, KS and then served as Assistant City Clerk and also as acting City Clerk of Cheney. People remember Janice's warm infectious smile, her love for talking to people and her warm hugs. Janice was friendly to everyone. Visitation, with family present will be Sunday, August 9 from 4-6 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, 911 Biermann, Garden Plain, KS. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Funeral service will be for immediate family members due to COVID-19 at Trinity United Christian Church of Cheney. A short graveside service at Pioneer Cemetery, Cheney, KS following service and all are invited to attend. Memorials has been established with Trinity United Christian Church and/or Cheney Golden Age Home. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain.



