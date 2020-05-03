LaRue, Janice May 85, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Janice May Shaw was born May 3, 1934 in Toronto, Kansas, to Flaura (Lawrence) and Roy "Jack" Shaw. She began her life in a home that her father, Roy, had built. Janice was the youngest of seven children- three brothers and three sisters. After graduating from Toronto High School, Janice married her high school sweetheart, Richard J. LaRue. Richard and Janice moved to Wichita where Janice worked at Boeing, Dillons and as a professional care giver. Janice was a devoted wife and mother. She was a marvelous cook and her biscuits and gravy received regular requests and accolades. Keeping her home neat and tidy was a priority and a virtue that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. "Ornery" is an adjective that is often used to describe our beloved Janice. Her wit was sharp, and she often left us laughing out loud with clever, unexpected barbs or retorts. We will sorely miss her presence at family gatherings, gospel concerts and church trips! Janice was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Richard J. LaRue, and six siblings. Janice is survived by her sons, Gary LaRue of Wichita and Alan Kent (Jennifer) LaRue of Conroe, TX; former daughter in laws Connie LaRue of Wichita, KS and Karen Inman of Wapakoneta, OH; grandchildren Evan (Keli) LaRue, Aimee (Brandon) Sullivan, Kiersten (John) Kaufman, Kendra LaRue and Katlin LaRue; great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Adalyn Kinkaid, Etta, Evie and Henry LaRue, Jett and Christian Kaufman, and Gunnar Patterson. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial with Westside Free Will Baptist Church, Wichita, KS. Private services by Resthaven Mortuary.





