Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Mowat. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mowat, Janice born June 4, 1954, passed away July 8th - at home surrounded by those who loved her. She fought a truly heroic battle with cancer maintaining a valiant spirit throughout. She had retired as a dental hygienist who loved her patients and her work. Also an avid bicycling enthusiast, she rode in Bike Across Kansas 5 times and left her mark on Wichita's bicycling community. Janice is survived by her wife Nancy Zavala and brother Jerry Meirowsky, and their extended families. But, notably, a large circle of enduring friendships throughout her lifetime. Her wish would be for you to spend time enjoying nature, taking long bike rides, and treasuring all your friends and those who love you. Celebration of Life - Open House Friday July 12th-11am to 1pm, 3130 W Central, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Prairie Travelers.



Mowat, Janice born June 4, 1954, passed away July 8th - at home surrounded by those who loved her. She fought a truly heroic battle with cancer maintaining a valiant spirit throughout. She had retired as a dental hygienist who loved her patients and her work. Also an avid bicycling enthusiast, she rode in Bike Across Kansas 5 times and left her mark on Wichita's bicycling community. Janice is survived by her wife Nancy Zavala and brother Jerry Meirowsky, and their extended families. But, notably, a large circle of enduring friendships throughout her lifetime. Her wish would be for you to spend time enjoying nature, taking long bike rides, and treasuring all your friends and those who love you. Celebration of Life - Open House Friday July 12th-11am to 1pm, 3130 W Central, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Prairie Travelers. PrairieSunsetTrail.org or send check to 330 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close