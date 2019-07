Mowat, Janice born June 4, 1954, passed away July 8th - at home surrounded by those who loved her. She fought a truly heroic battle with cancer maintaining a valiant spirit throughout. She had retired as a dental hygienist who loved her patients and her work. Also an avid bicycling enthusiast, she rode in Bike Across Kansas 5 times and left her mark on Wichita's bicycling community. Janice is survived by her wife Nancy Zavala and brother Jerry Meirowsky, and their extended families. But, notably, a large circle of enduring friendships throughout her lifetime. Her wish would be for you to spend time enjoying nature, taking long bike rides, and treasuring all your friends and those who love you. Celebration of Life - Open House Friday July 12th-11am to 1pm, 3130 W Central, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Prairie Travelers. PrairieSunsetTrail.org or send check to 330 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206.