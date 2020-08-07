1/1
Janice R. (Johnson) Durano
1936 - 2020
Durano, Janice R. (Johnson) 83, born on November 13, 1936, passed away August 1, 2020 after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Wichita, Kansas to parents Cecil and Maymie Pulliam Johnson. She graduated from Wichita North High School and went on to complete her studies to become a Registered Nurse at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City in 1957. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bluford and Richard Johnson. Jan was passionate about trail riding with her horses, thoroughly enjoyed her many pets and painting outdoor nature scenes. She loved and adored her grandchildren and always looked forward to spending time with them as they grew up. Survived by children, Rebecca (Steve) Allen, Tony (Cathy) Durano, Rich Durano; grandchildren, Erika (Kamil) Stasiulewicz, Angela (Ryan) Daugherty, Shyla (Zach) Kaufman, Lauren (Gavin) Smith, Victoria Allen, Alex Durano, Danni Durano, Mara Allen, Alora Durano; and 10 great-grandchildren. Private family services at Lakeview Gardens in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, Ks 67214. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover. The funeral service and a tribute video can be seen at www.heritageofandover.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Andover
502 W. Central Avenue
Andover, KS 67002
(316) 733-1020
