I am very saddened to hear of the loss of my long-time friend Jan. We worked as trainers on loan for PeopleSoft HRMS in 1999 and 2000 for the State of Georgia. We were both members of the Fiscal Managers Council. We went to many conferences together. She was one of the kindest friends that I had ever met in my life. She always made me laugh. Praying for her family.

Dawn Maddox

Coworker