1/1
Janice Range Kelley
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Range Kelley
August 13, 1954 - November 9, 2020
Atlanta , Georgia - Jan Range Kelley, loving wife and mother passed away November 9, 2020, following a brief illness. Jan was nearing retirement after a long career with the State of Georgia Appellate Court System as the Chief Fiscal Officer. She is survived by Husband Lloyd, Son Aaron of Atlanta and Sisters Sandra and Elaine in Texas and Brother Michael in Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Honor & Memorial gift to Emory Winship Cancer Institute.
Phone:404/778-5175
Online@winshipcancer.emory.edu
Mail: Winship Cancer Institute
1365-C Clifton Road NE
Atlanta, Georgia 30322


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4408 West Central
Wichita, KS 67212
3169458108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
I grew up next door to Jan's family in Derby, KS in the 50's and 60's. to her mother, I was Janice Kay, because she was Janice ray. we spent most of our time in their yard playing. i'll miss her.
Janice K Neagle
Friend
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful Sister-in-law Jan. I will miss your sweet smile, kindness and loving ways of calling me Sister. You gave the best hugs and I will miss you with all my heart. May God wrap his loving arms around Lloyd and Aaron during these trying times. Please let them know you are walking by their side and Jan is having a wonderful time in heaven celebrating Chistmas everyday with you dear Lord.
JoEtta Range
Family
November 12, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of the loss of my long-time friend Jan. We worked as trainers on loan for PeopleSoft HRMS in 1999 and 2000 for the State of Georgia. We were both members of the Fiscal Managers Council. We went to many conferences together. She was one of the kindest friends that I had ever met in my life. She always made me laugh. Praying for her family.
Dawn Maddox
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved