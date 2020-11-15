Janice Range Kelley
August 13, 1954 - November 9, 2020
Atlanta , Georgia - Jan Range Kelley, loving wife and mother passed away November 9, 2020, following a brief illness. Jan was nearing retirement after a long career with the State of Georgia Appellate Court System as the Chief Fiscal Officer. She is survived by Husband Lloyd, Son Aaron of Atlanta and Sisters Sandra and Elaine in Texas and Brother Michael in Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Honor & Memorial gift to Emory Winship Cancer Institute.
Phone:404/778-5175
Online@winshipcancer.emory.edu
Mail: Winship Cancer Institute
1365-C Clifton Road NE
Atlanta, Georgia 30322
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.