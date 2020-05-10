Janice S. Graber
1947 - 2020
Graber, Janice S. 72, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born on September 26, 1947 in Marysville, Missouri to Ezra Truman and Freda Maxine (Thompson) Faulkner. Janice was a teacher for USD 259 and Butler County Community College. She was the Class of 90 All Star Teacher, the 1995 NEA Teacher of the year. Janice had two Master's Degrees, one in Education and the other in Psychology and Counseling. As a playwright, she produced a play off of Broadway, was publisher of Earthly Publication and was a published writer, model and actress. Survived by her daughter, Kristina Young and husband "Joe"; brother, Gary Faulkner and wife Nancy; grandchildren: Britt O'Neal (Brittany), Ben Nedeau, Iris Cox; 2 great-grandchildren: Cami Lee and Breckon. Memorials: The Kansas Humane Society. Private services to be held at a later date.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
